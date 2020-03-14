Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Update

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the February 13th total of 935,500 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:OVID remained flat at $$2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 716,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.54. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OVID. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

