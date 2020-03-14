Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 117.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

OXSQ traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 797,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other news, Director Steven P. Novak sold 13,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $52,913.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.