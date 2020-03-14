Pacitti Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $6,367,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,461 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. 29,339,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,758,066. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

