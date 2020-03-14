Pacitti Group Inc. Buys New Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Goldman Sachs Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

NYSE:ENB traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,962,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,425. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

