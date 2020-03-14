Pacitti Group Inc. Invests $48,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,441,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,048. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.13 and a one year high of $95.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $91.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

