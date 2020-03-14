Pacitti Group Inc. Invests $76,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,622,000 after acquiring an additional 822,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,443,000 after acquiring an additional 113,569 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,404,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,121,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,592,000 after acquiring an additional 674,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. 24,240,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,711,486. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.