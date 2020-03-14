Pacitti Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lazard by 166,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 421,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,761.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

