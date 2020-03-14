Pacitti Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 106.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $21.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,258,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,091. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $393.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.78.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

