Pacitti Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 700 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,969,000 after acquiring an additional 193,974 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 10.8% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,660,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 729.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,323,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.43. 6,370,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,956. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.