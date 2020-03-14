Pacitti Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,486,000.

Shares of EFA traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. 73,480,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,426,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $66.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

