Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 838,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,476 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $52,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,946. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -198.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.18. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $70.19.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

