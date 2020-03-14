Paul Scurrah Acquires 330,519 Shares of Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (ASX:VAH) Stock

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (ASX:VAH) insider Paul Scurrah bought 330,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,704.50 ($24,613.12).
Shares of ASX:VAH traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$0.08 ($0.06). 6,676,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of A$0.20 ($0.14).
Virgin Australia Company Profile
