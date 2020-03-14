Paul Scurrah Acquires 330,519 Shares of Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (ASX:VAH) Stock

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (ASX:VAH) insider Paul Scurrah bought 330,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,704.50 ($24,613.12).

Shares of ASX:VAH traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$0.08 ($0.06). 6,676,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of A$0.20 ($0.14).

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian routes, as well as international cargo operations.

