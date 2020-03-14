PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 159.0% from the February 13th total of 876,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PAVM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,304. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.73. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAVmed stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of PAVmed worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

