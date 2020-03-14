PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 983,001 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 394,407 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,724,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,228,000 after buying an additional 241,532 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,068,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 364,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 135,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.26. 3,003,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFIX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.87.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $896,971.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,631 over the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

