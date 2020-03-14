Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director D Michael Hawbaker Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director D Michael Hawbaker purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PWOD traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $24.79. 19,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 60,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 44,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 56,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

