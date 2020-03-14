Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Insider John W. Lucey Acquires 3,145 Shares

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) insider John W. Lucey bought 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,814,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,996. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

