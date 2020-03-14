Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.86.

NASDAQ PPC traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.07. 1,432,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,752. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $33,414,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 187,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $5,398,000. 21.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

