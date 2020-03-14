Pillar (PLR) Price Tops $0.0157 on Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $5,011.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.02233705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00197740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00111826 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

