Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 59,745 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,052 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,745 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.89. 15,182,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,006,970. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

