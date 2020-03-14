Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.50. 3,762,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $165.69 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.86 and its 200 day moving average is $228.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.53, for a total transaction of $754,829.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,851,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $738,162.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at $25,045,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,758 shares of company stock worth $21,298,107. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

