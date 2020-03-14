Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $6.01 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Schlumberger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 57.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 457,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 28,980,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,653,822. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

