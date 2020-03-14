Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $7.62 Million Stake in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,594 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.27% of SINA worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SINA by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 46,335 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SINA by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in SINA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SINA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SINA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SINA shares. BOCOM International downgraded SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINA traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 953,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,344. SINA Corp has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.44.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. SINA had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SINA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

