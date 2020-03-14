Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after buying an additional 323,402 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,732,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,787,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,331.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 125,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $12.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.13. 469,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.34 and a 200 day moving average of $289.46. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.88 and a 1-year high of $340.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $15,518,165.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.30.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

