Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $8.57 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 102,689 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.15% of Allison Transmission worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,567,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,384. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

