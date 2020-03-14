Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $8.81 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,928 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 295,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 473,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 179,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 100,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,208,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,470. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFG. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

