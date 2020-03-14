Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

ORLY stock traded up $24.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.30. The stock had a trading volume of 927,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.18. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $330.24 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.