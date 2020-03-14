Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $9.40 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1,112.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $748,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $262,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $13.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,167. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.93. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $136.01 and a 12 month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

