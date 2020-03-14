Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 814.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,268 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,849,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

