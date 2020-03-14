Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,281 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 162,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $9.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,553. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average of $99.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.