Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 168.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,808 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 693.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 4.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth approximately $948,000. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.39. 7,397,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $68.16 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

