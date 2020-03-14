Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $18.48 on Friday, reaching $176.50. 6,291,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,948. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.53. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

