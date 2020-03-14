Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 21,769 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,405 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,550,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,269 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,739,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,681,000 after acquiring an additional 106,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,672,000 after acquiring an additional 589,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.26.

NYSE UPS traded up $8.06 on Friday, hitting $94.23. 10,732,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average of $114.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

