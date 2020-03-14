Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 42,612 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,612 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.48. 9,454,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,816. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.74.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.