Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 61,731 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 230.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,731 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,240,000 after purchasing an additional 421,114 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,688,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,595 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,445,000 after purchasing an additional 83,724 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $13.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.05. 3,513,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,869. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

