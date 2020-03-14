Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 73,462 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 490.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,462 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $52.51. 4,490,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

