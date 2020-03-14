Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84,395 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.05% of Arconic worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth about $13,186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,882,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after acquiring an additional 412,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Arconic by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,674,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,067,000 after acquiring an additional 399,815 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,467,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after acquiring an additional 360,441 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Arconic by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 553,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 327,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

ARNC stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,056,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,372. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARNC. Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

