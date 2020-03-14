Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

NYSE:HLT traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.63. 8,010,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.32. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.