Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS traded up $10.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.47. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $166.87. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,624 shares of company stock worth $41,606,420. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.