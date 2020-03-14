Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 22,268 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,268 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMO traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. 1,763,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,584. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

