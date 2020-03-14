Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 26,689 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,689 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,709,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,259,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 77.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 660,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

COF traded up $9.21 on Friday, hitting $72.84. 5,639,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,752. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

