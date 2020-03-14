Piper Sandler Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $74.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.76.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $7.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.92. 19,165,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,037,171. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.00. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

