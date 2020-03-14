Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. 2,912,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,075. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.92.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $703,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,928 shares of company stock worth $1,464,328 over the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Pluralsight by 46.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Pluralsight by 32.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Analyst Recommendations for Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

