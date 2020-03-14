Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POOL. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a hold rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.60.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $19.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.14. 369,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,910. Pool has a 12 month low of $156.01 and a 12 month high of $238.23. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pool will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pool by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

