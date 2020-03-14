Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,503 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Progressive worth $28,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 476.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,808,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $106,931,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $100,135,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,628,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,823,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,985,000 after acquiring an additional 864,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Progressive stock traded up $8.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.07. 5,638,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,508. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

