QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $8.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.81. 15,824,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,685,563. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average of $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.64.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

