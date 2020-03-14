Quark Hits One Day Trading Volume of $641.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Quark has a market cap of $3.78 million and $641.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 42.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000410 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,321,069 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

