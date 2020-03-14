Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,530,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,411. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George acquired 500,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $4,769,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

