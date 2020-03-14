RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Announces Earnings Results

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.16 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. RadNet updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

RDNT stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 662,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,343. The stock has a market cap of $743.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.93. RadNet has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti increased their price objective on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

