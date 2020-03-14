Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,739,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

