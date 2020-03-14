RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $14.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.86. 195,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,536. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $109.56 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.98. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.90.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,070 shares of company stock valued at $709,538 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

